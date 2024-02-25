Multan Sultans Beat Quetta Gladiators By 13 Runs
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Multan Sultans end their last home fixture with a victory against Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs at a jam-packed Multan cricket Stadium on Sunday.
In the 11th match of Pakistan Super League 9, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs for the loss of three wickets in the allotted 20 overs, Reeza Hendricks remained the top scorer scoring 72 runs while Captain Muhammad Rizwan scored 51 runs.
Apart from this, Usman Khan scored 14 runs and Tayyab Tahir scored 35 runs. Multan Sultans set a challenging target of 181 runs to win for Quetta Gladiators.
Quetta Gladiators failed to achieve the target as the team managed to score 167 runs after Abrar was bowled at the last ball of the last over.
From Quetta Gladiators, Khawaja Naffay scored 36 runs, Captain Rilley Rossow scored 30 runs, Saud Shakeel 24 runs and Sherfane Rutherford scored 21 runs.
David Willy and Muhammad Ali of Multan Sultans took three wickets each, while Aftab Ibrahim took two wickets.
Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, and Rilee Rossouw of Quetta Gladiators all got starts, but nobody could hang around for long enough to keep the required rate in check. The Sultans only need a sniff to get back in the game.
Mohammad Ali was the standout performer again, picking 3/19, and his fellow bowling spearhead David Willey picked three vital wickets as well.
The youngster Aftab Ibrahim didn't look nervous in his first game.
