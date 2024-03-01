Open Menu

Multan Sultans Cancel Practice Session Due To Heavy Rain

Published March 01, 2024

The Multan Sultans, a prominent franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), had scheduled a crucial practice session for Friday, only to be thwarted by the relentless downpour that engulfed Karachi. Despite their arrival in the city on Wednesday, the team refrained from practicing on Thursday as well

Initially slated to convene at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday evening, the Multan Sultans' plans were abruptly derailed by the weather conditions, forcing them to reschedule their training for Saturday.

Currently leading the points table with 10 points from 6 matches, the Multan Sultans find themselves in a formidable position in the ongoing tournament.

However, their aspirations for further success have been momentarily put on hold as Karachi braces for continued rainfall, as predicted by the Meteorological Department until Saturday night.

