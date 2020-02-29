Multan Sultans defeat Gladiators by 30 runs at home ground

(@fidahassanain)

Rilee Rossouw’s Multan made the fastest century of Pakistan Super League and took his team high against the Gladiators.

MULTAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Multan Sultans won the match against Quetta Gladiators by 30 runs at Multan Stadium here on Saturday.

Rilee Rossouw’s Multan Sultans made the fastest century of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and set the target of 200 runs for Quetta Gladiators to chase at the Multan cricket Stadium.

Quetta’s opening partnership was shattered when Bilawal Bhatti dismissed the former on 30 off 27 balls. He was taken in the deep by Moeen Ali as he attempted to slog Bhatti. However, Watson took his team closer t to victory, scoring a half-century as he gave really tough time to the bowlers of Multan Sultans.

Azam Khan was caught out off an Imran Tahir delivery and he made just 6 runs from an equal number of balls. Tahir claimed his next victim, the dangerous Shane Watson, as he too, like Azam, attempted to hit him for a six but got taken. Watson scored an impressive 80 runs from 41 balls as he hit seven 4s and equal number of sixes.

Earlier, Multan Sultan decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in their match of Pakistan Super League-V (2020) at Multan Stadium. Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Gladiators. Zeeshan Ashraf and James Vince came as openers while Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan werein the bowling attack for Gladiators. Multan Sultans made 23 scores for one in fourth over at Multan Stadium.

Multan Sultans having top of the points table have emerged as the best team of the ongoing tournament as compared to past two years. Quetta Gladiators who lifted the title last year having six points from four games are looking prepared to counter Multan Sultans who had won first game of the tournament by five wickets against Lahore Qalandars.

However, Sultans lost game to Islamabad United by eight wickets before winning their next two games; one against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets and the second against Karachi Kings by 52 runs. On other hand, Quetta won the first match against Islamabad United by three wickets but lost second match against Peshawar by six wickets. However, they turned the tables by winning their next two games; first against Karachi Kings and the second against Islamabad United. Shahid Afridi showed excellent performance in the last match. Masood, James Vince, Moeen Aliand Rilee Rossouw are part of batting line up which might just give an edge they need in today’s match against Gladiators. Quetta Gladiators—on other hand—is also very strong as Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan and Mohammd Hasnain are in its squad. The match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will be played today at 2:00 pm.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen.