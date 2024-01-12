Open Menu

Multan Sultans Excited To Play In Front Of Passionate Home Fans

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Multan is all set to buzz with excitement as Multan Sultans will begin their HBL Pakistan Super League 9 campaign at home

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Multan is all set to buzz with excitement as Multan Sultans will begin their HBL Pakistan Super League 9 campaign at home.

Mohammad Rizwan-captained team will host all HBL PSL sides from February 18 to 25 at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium.

The tournament, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board, will commence on February 17 in Lahore and the action will move to Multan the next day as Multan Sultans play Karachi Kings in a night game.

The Sultans will then host Islamabad United (Feb 20), Lahore Qalandars (Feb 21), Peshawar Zalmi (Feb 23) and Quetta Gladiators (Feb 25, day game).

Owner and chief executive Ali Tareen said “I am extremely delighted that Multan Sultans will be playing their all home games in front of their fans in Multan. Whenever Multan Sultans play at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the stadium oozes with passion and love and the atmosphere there is second to none. That same passion, love, and enthusiasm of the people of Multan will be palpable in the week-long cricket festival in the city and it will make for the perfect beginning for the HBL PSL 9.

"

“We had back-and-forth discussions with the PCB about the possibility of playing all our home games in Multan because our fans deserve nothing less than that and I am thankful to the decision-makers at the PCB for awarding the MCS, which is one of the most scenic stadiums in the world, all of our home games."

“We have a brilliant record at the MCS and I am sure that the team that we have put together will bring smiles on the faces of the thousands of Sultans.”

Multan Sultans, the most successful team in the history of the HBL PSL, enjoy a tremendous record at home with seven wins in eight games.

After completing their home leg, the Sultans will travel to Lahore to play Lahore Qalandars on February 27. Their last four group games are divided equally between Karachi (v KK on March 3 and v QG on March 12) and Rawalpindi (v PZ on March 5 and v IU, on March 10).

