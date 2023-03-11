Multan Sultan's Khushdil Shah has been fined 10 percent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side's match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium the other day

Khushdil was charged for violating Article 2.

4 that reads, "Disobeying an umpire's instruction during the match". The incident took place in the 15th over of Multan Sultans' batting, when Khushdil, twice in the over asked umpires to check the ball.

Since Khushdil pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Muhammad Javed, there was no need of a formal hearing.

The fine was imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Martin Saggers.