Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):Multan Sultans team manager Haider Azhar has been handed a one-match suspension for a level 3 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Haider was found to have violated article 2.13, which relates to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an HBL PSL match, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday The incident occurred after the end of the HBL PSL 8 final when Haider confronted the two on-field umpires and abused Alex Wharf. Haider contested the sanction imposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, but it was upheld after a hearing took place in the PCB Board Room.

Roshan Mahanama: "It is truly disappointing that this outstanding tournament has ended with a team manager's misdemeanour getting him banned for a match. Haider Azhar's actions were totally against the values and spirit of this beautiful game and it is my responsibility to make sure such transgressions are dealt firmly.

"I hope this sanction will act as a deterrent and every player and player support personnel will continue to respect the umpiring decisions and avoid unnecessary provocations."The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf, Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.