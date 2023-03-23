UrduPoint.com

Multan Sultans Manager Banned For A Match

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 23, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

Multan Sultans team manager Haider Azhar has been handed a one-match suspension for a level 3 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):Multan Sultans team manager Haider Azhar has been handed a one-match suspension for a level 3 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Haider was found to have violated article 2.13, which relates to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an HBL PSL match, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Thursday The incident occurred after the end of the HBL PSL 8 final when Haider confronted the two on-field umpires and abused Alex Wharf. Haider contested the sanction imposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, but it was upheld after a hearing took place in the PCB Board Room.

Roshan Mahanama: "It is truly disappointing that this outstanding tournament has ended with a team manager's misdemeanour getting him banned for a match. Haider Azhar's actions were totally against the values and spirit of this beautiful game and it is my responsibility to make sure such transgressions are dealt firmly.

"I hope this sanction will act as a deterrent and every player and player support personnel will continue to respect the umpiring decisions and avoid unnecessary provocations."The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf, Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Cricket PCB Pakistan Super League Rashid Roshan Mahanama Afridi Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

31 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

31 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

31 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

31 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.