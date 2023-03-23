UrduPoint.com

Multan Sultans Manager Banned For A Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2023 | 03:06 PM

Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

Pakistan Cricket Board says Haider has been found to have violated article 2.13, which relates to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an HBL PSL match.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) Multan Sultans team manager Haider Azhar on Thursday was handed a one-match suspension for a level 3 breach of the HBL PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
Haider was found to have violated article 2.13, which relates to personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an HBL PSL match.
The incident occurred after the end of the HBL PSL 8 final when Haider confronted the two on-field umpires and abused Alex Wharf.

Haider contested the sanction imposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, but it was upheld after a hearing took place in the PCB board Room.


Mr Roshan Mahanama: “It is truly disappointing that this outstanding tournament has ended with a team manager’s misdemeanour getting him banned for a match.

Haider Azhar’s actions were totally against the values and spirit of this beautiful game and it is my responsibility to make sure such transgressions are dealt firmly.
“I hope this sanction will act as a deterrent and every player and player support personnel will continue to respect the umpiring decisions and avoid unnecessary provocations.”
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Alex Wharf, Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

Related Topics

Hearing PCB Pakistan Super League Rashid Roshan Mahanama Afridi Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

11 minutes ago
 vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Us ..

Vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Users on Pakistan Resolution Day

22 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected ..

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected people in Syria

26 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fe ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and zeal

34 minutes ago
 Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in countr ..

Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

47 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 yea ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations bet ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.