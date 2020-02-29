UrduPoint.com
Multan Sultans Opt To Bat First Against Gladiators

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Gladiators

Sultans made 23 runs for one in the fourth over against Quetta Gladiators at Multan Stadium.

MULTAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Multan Sultan have decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in their match of Pakistan Super League-V (2020) at Multan Stadium today.

Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Gladiators. Zeeshan Ashraf and James Vince came as openers while Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan werein the bowling attack for Gladiators. Multan Sultans made 23 scores for one in fourth over at Multan Stadium.

Multan Sultans having top of the points table have emerged as the best team of the ongoing tournament as compared to past two years. Quetta Gladiators who lifted the title last year having six points from four games are looking prepared to counter Multan Sultans who had won first game of the tournament by five wickets against Lahore Qalandars.

However, Sultans lost game to Islamabad United by eight wickets before winning their next two games; one against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets and the second against Karachi Kings by 52 runs. On other hand, Quetta won the first match against Islamabad United by three wickets but lost second match against Peshawar by six wickets.

However, they turned the tables by winning their next two games; first against Karachi Kings and the second against Islamabad United. Shahid Afridi showed excellent performance in the last match. Masood, James Vince, Moeen Aliand Rilee Rossouw are part of batting line up which might just give an edge they need in today’s match against Gladiators. Quetta Gladiators—on other hand—is also very strong as Shane Watson, Jason Roy, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan and Mohammd Hasnain are in its squad. The match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will be played today at 2:00 pm.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen.

