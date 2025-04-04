Multan Sultans’ Pre-PSL 10 camp begins in Multan

Multan Sultans, the 2021 champions, commenced their preparations for HBL Pakistan Super League 10 with a training camp at the Multan Cricket Stadium from Friday, 4 April, to Monday, 7 April

Nine players will participate in the four-day camp, while the remaining 11 squad members will join the side in Karachi on Tuesday, 8 April. Among the absentees are the seven foreign players and four local stars – Mohammad Rizwan, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan – who are presently on national duty in New Zealand.

Multan Sultans, who have featured in each of the last four HBL PSL finals, will open their campaign against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday, 12 April.

Training session in Multan will be held under lights, starting at 7pm, and will be conducted under the supervision of head coach Abdul Rehman.

Looking ahead to the camp, Abdul Rehman said: “These four days will be crucial for us to gel as a unit and understand one another, while also utilising the excellent practice and training facilities at our home ground in preparation for HBL PSL 10.

“Among the seven overseas players, Chris Jordan, David Willey, and Johnson Charles were part of our squad last year. Gudakesh Motie, Michael Bracewell and Shai Hope will join us for the first time, while Josh Little returns after missing last season.

We look forward to welcoming them in Karachi next week.

“Motie is already familiar with the Multan Cricket Stadium, having performed impressively against Pakistan in two Test matches earlier this year. Bracewell has recently showcased his all-round prowess in white-ball cricket in both Pakistan and New Zealand. Shai Hope, now appointed captain of the West Indies T20I side, brings leadership and quality to our team.

“Mohammad Rizwan continued to be an outstanding captain and performer for us, while Usman Khan has delivered explosive innings at the top of the order. Tayyab Tahir is a dependable middle-order batter capable of shifting gears and Akif Javed has shown marked improvement with the ball, making him ready to contribute meaningfully in his debut season with Multan Sultans.

“Overall, we have a well-balanced squad. However, to ensure we play to our full potential and make optimal use of our resources, this camp is vital – even in the absence of half the squad. In fact, this could be a blessing in disguise, allowing our highly qualified coaches more focused time with the available players to prepare them for the challenges ahead.