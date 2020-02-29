UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Sultans Recorded Second Consecutive Win At Its Home Ground By Defeating Karachi Kings With 52 Runs

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:32 AM

Multan Sultans recorded second consecutive win at its home ground by defeating Karachi Kings with 52 runs

Multan Sultans recorded its second consecutive home ground victory in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match by defeating Karachi Kings with comfortable 52-runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday

MULTAN , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ):Multan Sultans recorded its second consecutive home ground victory in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match by defeating Karachi Kings with comfortable 52-runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Spinners Imran Tahir and Shahid Afridi outshines with sharing of five wickets between them guided Sultans' easy win after their batsmen had set what proved to be a match winning 186 for loss of six wickets in first innings.

Sohail Tanvir who got four-wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in previous match took two wickets by giving 20 runs against Karachi Kings.

Alex Hales with 29 and Umaid Asif 20 were the only batsmen who put some resistance before the Multan Sultans bowlers.

Batting first after being asked to bat at the toss, Sultans gave a high scoring target of 186 runs for loss of six wickets in 20 overs courtesy half-centuries by opener and man-of-the-match Moeen Ali and captain Shan Masood.

The two added 71 runs partnership for the second wicket after Zeeshan Ashraf (23 off 13 balls) had provided the hosts a flying start in a 31-run opening stand with Moeen.

Moeen hit four fours and as many sixes in his 65-run on 42 balls. Shan Masood also played responsible innings and added 61 runs on 42 balls with the help of seven fours and one six.

Khushdil Shah made 10 runs and was the only other batsman who reached in double figures.

Mohammad Amir and Chris Jordan from Karachi Kings took two wickets each while Umaid Asif and Iftikhar Ahmed also bagged one wicket each.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Shahid Afridi Pakistan Super League Shan Masood Imran Tahir Iftikhar Ahmed 2020 Karachi Kings From Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

39 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

39 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

39 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.