Multan Sultans Secure 1st Victory In PSL X By Defeating Qalandars
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM
In a thrilling encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Multan Sultans claimed their first win of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a thrilling encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Multan Sultans claimed their first win of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament.
Batting first after winning the toss, Multan Sultans piled up an imposing total of 228 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Yasir Khan was the star of the innings, smashing 87 runs off just 44 balls with six fours and six massive sixes. He was well supported by Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored an explosive unbeaten 40 off 18 deliveries. Usman Khan chipped in with 39 runs, while the Captain Mohammad Rizwan added 32 to the total.
Lahore Qalandars' bowling attack struggled to contain the onslaught, with Haris Rauf conceding 54 runs in just three overs. Rashid Hussain picked up two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket each.
Chasing a daunting target of 229, Lahore Qalandars fought hard but could only manage 195 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Sikandar Raza stood out with a resilient unbeaten 50, while Sam Billings contributed 43 runs. Fakhar Zaman (32), Daryl Mitchell (19), and Abdullah Shafique (18) provided brief resistance, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat.
For Multan Sultans, Ubaid Shah impressed with the ball, taking three wickets, while Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir bagged two wickets each. Yasir Khan was named Player of the Match for his explosive batting display.
This win marks Multan Sultans' first triumph after four matches in PSL X.
As the excitement of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 continues to build, Islamabad United has arrived in Multan under tight security ahead of their highly anticipated match against Multan Sultans. The team, comprising players and officials, was escorted from Multan Airport to their hotel with full-proof security arrangements in place. Sources confirm that a heavy contingent of law enforcement personnel was deployed around both the airport and the team’s hotel to ensure the safety of the squad.
Islamabad United was set to face Multan Sultans on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. A large number of passionate fans gathered outside the airport to welcome their favorite stars, but due to strict security protocols, they were not allowed close access to the team.
With both teams eyeing crucial points in the tournament standings, the next clash was expected to draw a huge crowd and deliver yet another electrifying PSL showdown.
Recent Stories
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Trump says won't fire Fed chief, signals China tariffs will come down
More Stories From Sports
-
Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presentation4 minutes ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Will Win51 minutes ago
-
South Punjab’s first Padel Tennis Court to be built in 45 days in Multan: commissioner2 hours ago
-
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available for PSL X matches3 hours ago
-
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style4 hours ago
-
Neeraj Chopra Announces Historic Javelin Throw Event in Bengaluru, Arshad Nadeem’s Friendly Withdr ..7 hours ago
-
Team to overcome mistakes in next matches: Sikandar Raza5 minutes ago
-
Yasir Khan vows to carry momentum in next matches5 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultans secure 1st victory in PSL X by defeating Qalandars5 minutes ago
-
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner20 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander to visit Pakistan for training clinic24 hours ago
-
Karachi King's Aamir fined for violation1 day ago