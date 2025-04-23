Multan Sultans secure 1st victory in PSL X by defeating Qalandars

In a thrilling encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Multan Sultans claimed their first win of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a thrilling encounter at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Multan Sultans claimed their first win of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 by defeating Lahore Qalandars by 33 runs in the 12th match of the tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss, Multan Sultans piled up an imposing total of 228 runs for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Yasir Khan was the star of the innings, smashing 87 runs off just 44 balls with six fours and six massive sixes. He was well supported by Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored an explosive unbeaten 40 off 18 deliveries. Usman Khan chipped in with 39 runs, while the Captain Mohammad Rizwan added 32 to the total.

Lahore Qalandars' bowling attack struggled to contain the onslaught, with Haris Rauf conceding 54 runs in just three overs. Rashid Hussain picked up two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi, and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a daunting target of 229, Lahore Qalandars fought hard but could only manage 195 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Sikandar Raza stood out with a resilient unbeaten 50, while Sam Billings contributed 43 runs. Fakhar Zaman (32), Daryl Mitchell (19), and Abdullah Shafique (18) provided brief resistance, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat.

For Multan Sultans, Ubaid Shah impressed with the ball, taking three wickets, while Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir bagged two wickets each. Yasir Khan was named Player of the Match for his explosive batting display.

This win marks Multan Sultans' first triumph after four matches in PSL X.

As the excitement of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 continues to build, Islamabad United has arrived in Multan under tight security ahead of their highly anticipated match against Multan Sultans. The team, comprising players and officials, was escorted from Multan Airport to their hotel with full-proof security arrangements in place. Sources confirm that a heavy contingent of law enforcement personnel was deployed around both the airport and the team’s hotel to ensure the safety of the squad.

Islamabad United was set to face Multan Sultans on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. A large number of passionate fans gathered outside the airport to welcome their favorite stars, but due to strict security protocols, they were not allowed close access to the team.

With both teams eyeing crucial points in the tournament standings, the next clash was expected to draw a huge crowd and deliver yet another electrifying PSL showdown.