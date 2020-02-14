UrduPoint.com
Multan Sultans Signs Agreement With Urdu Point

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:53 PM

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans, says they will go for a long partnership with Urdu Point

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Multan Sultan has signed an agreement with Pakistan’s top digital media organization urdu Point for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

According to the details, Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultan, has said that they will continue a long partnership with Urdu Point—one of the largest digital media organizations of the country.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches will start from Feb 20 and the first match will be played in Karachi while the final match of the league will be played on March 22 at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

In a statement, Ali Tareen said that they received the team in dowry but now the coaches made up a good team for PSL. “We’ll not disappoint South Punjab in PSL,” said Tareen.

