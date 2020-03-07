UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Sultans V Karachi Kings Ends In No Result

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:13 PM

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings ends in no result

The 19th fixture of the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was called-off after 16.5 overs due to rain

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020) The 19th fixture of the ongoing HBL PSL 2020 between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was called-off after 16.5 overs due to rain.

Sultans, the table toppers, were at 102 for six with Shahid Afridi, who had accumulated the most runs in the innings with 35 off 17, on strike when umpires asked the ground staff to pull the covers because of heavy showers.

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as Sultans had half of their batting line-up back in the pavilion in 10.4 overs with only 53 runs on board. Moeen Ali, who opened the innings, was the only batsman amongst the top six, to enter double-digits as he made 29 off 22 balls.

Imad and Aamer Yamin picked up two wickets each, giving 14 and 17 runs respectively. Mohammad Amir and Umer Khan took a wicket each. The two points for the match were equally divided between the two teams.

Multan Sultans remain at the top of the table with nine points from six matches, while Karachi Kings are fourth with seven points, also from six matches. On Saturday, Islamabad United face-off Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Cricket Ground in the afternoon and Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in the evening.

Scores in brief Multan Sultans 102-6, 16.5 overs (Shahid Afridi 35 not out, Moeen Ali 29; Imad Wasim 2-14, Aamer Yamin 2-17)

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Imad Wasim Aamer Yamin Mohammad Amir 2020 Islamabad United Karachi Kings From Top Habib Bank Limited Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Players to don pink caps to observe breast cancer ..

5 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in Kabul

14 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed, Suspected COVID-19 Cases in U ..

10 minutes ago

Women's role instrumental for sustainable economic ..

20 minutes ago

Scientists commend AIOU's role promoting material ..

20 minutes ago

The Biggest Challenge faced is Attacks on the Law

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.