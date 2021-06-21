Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first against Islamabad United

(@fidahassanain)

The victory in today’s match is very crucial for both teams as it will lead one of them to the final match on June 24.

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Multan Sultan has won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United in today’s match.

Today’s match between both team is very important as the winner will be make it to the June 24 final.

The losers will meet the winners of the eliminator 1, which is due to be held between Karachi Kings and former winners Peshawar Zalmi at 11 pm PST today.

Islamabad United is in a red-hot form since losing their first Abu-Dhabi leg match to the Qalandars in a last-over thriller on June 9.

(Details to Follow)