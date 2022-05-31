UrduPoint.com

Multan Under-12 Sports Festival To Be Held On June 3

Published May 31, 2022

Multan Under-12 Sports Festival to be held on June 3

A two-day Multan Under-12 Sports Festival to begin from June 3 under aegis of local sports department

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A two-day Multan Under-12 Sports Festival to begin from June 3 under aegis of local sports department.

According to Divisional Sports Officer Rana Naveed Anjam, registration of children, both male and female below 12-year of age would be closed at 12 p.m same day before the start of competition on June 3, 2022.

"Parents can register their children for sport activities including rope pulling, football and marshal arts", Rana Naveed said.

Concluding ceremony of the competition would be held on June 4. Only registered players would be allowed to participate in the event.

Talking to media persons, Rana Naveed Anjam said the objective of organising the event was to encourage children's participation healthy activities.

He asked parents and guardians to register their children so that they could play pivotal role for constituting a healthy society.

Rana Jahanzeb Ali, CEO of Pasban academy, said the event would be started with special drill by its children carrying Ertugal swords to make it memorable. He asked parents to come as well and support their children for taking interest in games instead of locking into useless indoor activities.

He said Multan Division commissioner would give away prizes to winning players on concluding session of the sports gala.

