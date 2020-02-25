Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) deputes workforce on entire cricket stadium routes

Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) in a view to follow 'Clean Multan Plan' on Tuesday deputed its workforce on 32 kilometers long routes linking with cricket stadium following PSL matches being scheduled from tomorrow here

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (WMC) in a view to follow 'Clean Multan Plan' on Tuesday deputed its workforce on 32 kilometers long routes linking with cricket stadium following PSL matches being scheduled from tomorrow here.

MD Nasir Shehzad Dogar said that cleanliness was continued outside of the city as well, with sanitary workers started working in both morning and evening shifts.

As many as 210 sanitary workers were appointed at morning and 90 others evening shifts through all requisite machinery, he remarked.

About six different highways leading to cricket stadium were getting cleaned daily basis, he said, adding that 50 sanitary workers also deputed within stadium for said purpose.

During matches, five sanitary workers would perform duty in each enclosure of the stadium. Cleanliness was continued in rest of the city as well and no negligence observed following this, he concluded.