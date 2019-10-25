Multan wins 'End Polio South Punjab Karate Championship'

Showing all-round performance and superior technique, martial art players from Multan scooped three gold, two silver and three bronze medals to win the 'End Polio' South Punjab Karate Championship at Sports Gymnasium hall, Multan on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Showing all-round performance and superior technique, martial art players from Multan scooped three gold , two silver and three bronze medals to win the 'End Polio ' South Punjab Karate Championship at sports Gymnasium hall, Multan on Friday.

Teams from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Ahmed Pur Sharqia, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Vehari participated in the competition.

Sahiwal team with three gold, two silver and one bronze medal finished at second place and DG.Khan having won two gold and five bronze medals secured the third place.

Ch Zulfiqar Ali Anjum Chairman SM Foods and Wolka International Foods was the chief guest at closing/ prize distribution Ceremony.

Muhammad Jahangir Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation, Ahmad Baig President PKF and Andleeb Sandhu General Secretary, PKF were also present at the prize distribution.