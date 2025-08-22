Multan’s puncture repairer Firasat Ali wins bodybuilding gold in Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Firasat Ali, a former bicycle puncture repairer from Multan, clinched a gold medal at the 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2025 in Thailand.

Competing in the junior 75kg category, Ali outclassed three Indian contestants—Bashan Dutt, Huwai Bam Riki and Feroz—and Afghan athlete Baitullah Zadran to secure the top position.

Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Secretary General Sohail Anwar in a statement, lauded Ali’s performance, saying he had raised the national flag high by defeating strong regional rivals. “This victory will inspire our youth to continue achieving success at international level,” he added.