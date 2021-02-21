European junior champion Larissa Iapichino set a new indoor under-20 long jump world record on Saturday to match the Italian mark of her mother Fiona May

Iapichino jumped 6.91 metres at the national championships in the Italian Adriatic town of Ancona.

The 18-year-old overtook the previous under-20 record of 6.88m achieved by German legend Heike Drechsler on February 1, 1983 in Berlin.

Iapichino also equalled the Italian long jump record which her mother, a two-time world long jump champion and Olympic silver medallist, achieved aged 28, on her way to gold at the indoor European Championships in Valencia in March 1998.

"I found the necessary energy jump after jump, then the incredible happened," said Iapichino, who also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with the best jump so far this year.

"The Olympics? I'll go and learn from the best."