Muneeb Bags Gold Medal In Special Olympic World Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan's Muneeb ur Rehman showcased an outstanding performance in the men's 50-meter race in the 12th Special Olympic World Winter Games' cross-country skiing event, securing Pakistan’s first gold medal.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Rovina Qurban claimed the silver medal in the women’s 50-meter race, said a press release issued here.
Gold medalist Muneeb Ur Rehman, who hails from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his joy, stating that this was his first time participating in the World Winter Games.
He had been preparing for this event for the past seven years, with dedicated training from his coaches, Shumaila Iram and Muhammad Saleem.
Muneeb shared his ambition to win more medals for Pakistan in upcoming international events.
In the snowshoeing 200-meter race, Pakistan’s Saboor Ahmed and Ali Raza won bronze medals. Meanwhile, Manahil finished fourth, Tabsum Nasir and Shah Galoon secured fifth place, Afaq Khan came in sixth, and Iqra Akram finished in seventh place.
Recent Stories
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
More Stories From Sports
-
Muneeb bags gold medal in Special Olympic World Games6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Davis Cup Jr semis6 minutes ago
-
German juniors seal hockey series with a 4-1 victory16 minutes ago
-
Boxing: "Monster" Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas in May6 hours ago
-
PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator7 hours ago
-
Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators8 hours ago
-
Pakistan team reach ITF Masters 45+ World C'ship semis8 hours ago
-
Ramazan Football Challenge Cup starts9 hours ago
-
Drivers welcome Domenicali continuing as F1 chief until 202910 hours ago
-
Pak athletes qualify 100m race, 4x100m relay finals24 hours ago
-
Butler joins Islamabad United1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Snowshoeing Athletes reach finals at Special Olympics World Winter Games 20252 days ago