Muneeb Bags Gold Medal In Special Olympic World Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Pakistan's Muneeb ur Rehman showcased an outstanding performance in the men's 50-meter race in the 12th Special Olympic World Winter Games' cross-country skiing event, securing Pakistan’s first gold medal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Rovina Qurban claimed the silver medal in the women’s 50-meter race, said a press release issued here.

Gold medalist Muneeb Ur Rehman, who hails from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his joy, stating that this was his first time participating in the World Winter Games.

He had been preparing for this event for the past seven years, with dedicated training from his coaches, Shumaila Iram and Muhammad Saleem.

Muneeb shared his ambition to win more medals for Pakistan in upcoming international events.

In the snowshoeing 200-meter race, Pakistan’s Saboor Ahmed and Ali Raza won bronze medals. Meanwhile, Manahil finished fourth, Tabsum Nasir and Shah Galoon secured fifth place, Afaq Khan came in sixth, and Iqra Akram finished in seventh place.

