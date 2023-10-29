Muneeba Ali helps Pakistan earn consolation win over Bangladesh in third T20I

CHATTOGRAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 31 runs to win the third T20I match played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday evening.

The hosts win the T20I series 2-1, after beating Pakistan by five wickets and 20 runs in the first and second T20I, respectively.

In today’s match, Pakistan made two changes in their playing XI, wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi and right-arm fast bowler Waheeda Akhtar – both making their T20I debuts were included in the side in place of Iram Javed and Diana Baig.

Chasing 133 to win, Pakistan bowlers never allowed Bangladesh batters to score freely and went on to take wickets in regular intervals. At the halfway stage, Bangladesh were 47 for three, with 86 required of the last 10 overs.

Bangladesh then endured a collapse with none of the batters showing much of a fight as they scrambled to 101-9 at the end of the allotted 20 overs. All Pakistan’s six bowling options got wickets with Sadia Iqbal and Aliya Riaz standing out with two wickets apiece.

In the final over of the match, Waheeda registered her maiden T20I wicket when she dismissed Sanjida Akter Meghla for one.

Earlier, after being put into bat for the second time in three matches, Pakistan scored 132 for four in 20 overs.

Following the departure of Sidra Amin (two, five balls) in the second over, southpaws Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof got together and knitted a 106-run partnership for the second wicket.

During the partnership, Muneeba brought up her maiden half-century.

She was eventually dismissed for a 49-ball 61, which included eight fours. Bismah (48, 49b, 2x4s) on the other hand, trying to go big on the leg-side, was dismissed on the third ball of the final over.

Captain Nida Dar and Natalia Parvaiz returned undefeated after scoring nine and five runs, respectively.

For Bangladesh, left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna bagged two wickets for 21 from four overs.

Both sides will travel to Dhaka tomorrow morning to play the three-match ODI series, which commences from 4 November. The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan women beat Bangladesh women by 31 runs

Pakistan 132-4, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 61, Bismah Maroof 48; Fariha Trisna 2-21)

Bangladesh 101-9, 20 overs (Shamima Sultana 26; Sadia Iqbal 2-19, Aliya Riaz 2-24)

Player of the match – Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)

Player of the series – Nahida Akter (Bangladesh)

ODI series schedule:

04 Nov: First ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur (Match starts at 9:30am local time)

07 Nov: Second ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur (Match starts at 9:30am local time)

10 Nov: Third ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur (Match starts at 9:30am local time)

Pakistan squad

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

