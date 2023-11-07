Open Menu

Muneeba Ali Ruled Out For Second ODI Against Bangladesh

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

A grade-I strain in right quad has ruled Muneeba Ali out of the second ODI against Bangladesh

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A grade-I strain in right quad has ruled Muneeba Ali out of the second ODI against Bangladesh.

The left-handed batter felt discomfort in her right quad in the field during first ODI against Bangladesh women at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Saturday.

The assessment by the team physio and by the PCB medical panel concluded that the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter suffered a grade-I strain. Muneeba’s availability for the third ODI on 10 November will be made after assessing her match fitness.

Pakistan lead the three-match ODI series 1-0, after beating the hosts by five wickets in Saturday’s encounter. The ODI series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Related Topics

ICC Bangladesh PCB Lead November Women

Recent Stories

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to m ..

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasizes proactive measures to monitor stipend payments

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strateg ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for a comprehensive strategy to address mental health iss ..

29 minutes ago
 SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilit ..

SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

29 minutes ago
 Speakers call for independent state of Palestine t ..

Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

29 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against Dollar

26 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

1 hour ago
Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

2 hours ago
 UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: offi ..

UAE to set up 150-bed field hospital in Gaza: official media

26 minutes ago
 Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help ..

Promotion of echo-friendly agri technology to help combat smog: Dr Iqrar

26 minutes ago
 US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. plans $320 million weapons transfer to Israel ..

U.S. plans $320 million weapons transfer to Israel as Gaza death toll mounts: Re ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports