Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A grade-I strain in right quad has ruled Muneeba Ali out of the second ODI against Bangladesh.

The left-handed batter felt discomfort in her right quad in the field during first ODI against Bangladesh women at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Saturday.

The assessment by the team physio and by the PCB medical panel concluded that the 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter suffered a grade-I strain. Muneeba’s availability for the third ODI on 10 November will be made after assessing her match fitness.

Pakistan lead the three-match ODI series 1-0, after beating the hosts by five wickets in Saturday’s encounter. The ODI series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.