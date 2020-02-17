Munich air crash hero and goalkeeping great Gregg dies

Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash, which killed eight of Manchester United's "Busby Babes" in Munich, has died at the age of 8

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Harry Gregg, hailed as a hero for saving lives in the air crash, which killed eight of Manchester United's "Busby Babes" in Munich, has died at the age of 87.

Gregg, who was United's goalkeeper, rescued a mother and her baby daughter, team-mates Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower and manager Matt Busby from the wreckage of the plane on February 6, 1958.

He was back playing for Manchester United just 13 days later against Sheffield Wednesday.

Gregg became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined United in December 1957 for �23,500 and went on to be voted the best at the following year's World Cup.

He was capped 25 times by his country and played 247 times for United from 1957-66.

"It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE," the Harry Gregg Foundation announced on its Facebook page Monday.

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks.

"To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family." United posted a tribute on their website.

"It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE," said the club.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry's family and friends."