Munich To Host Multi-sport European Championships In 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

Munich to host multi-sport European Championships in 2022

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The city of Munich will host the second edition of the multi-sport European Championships in 2022, exactly 50 years after hosting the Olympic Games, it was announced Tuesday.

The Bavarian capital was unanimously approved by participating European federations, meaning the championships will return to Germany after previously being held in Berlin and Glasgow.

Launched in 2018, the event groups together the European Championships of a number of different sports.

Athletics, cycling, golf, rowing, gymnastics and triathlon have all confirmed their involvement in 2022, though it remains unclear whether swimming will also return to the programme.

The 2022 edition will be primarily hosted around Munich's Olympic park, which was built for the 1972 Games.

"I speak for all the participating sports when I say how delighted we are to be going to Munich," said the championships' chairman and European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen in a statement.

"It is a testament to the fantastic legacy of the Munich Olympic Park... that we will use many of its iconic venues."The 1972 Olympics are most remembered for the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes by the Palestinian terrorist group Black September.

The city had planned to mark the 50th anniversary by hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, but the bid was shelved when the citizens of Munich rejected it in a referendum in November 2013.

