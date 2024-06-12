Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities to players

Municipal Commissioner of Saddar Town, Noor Hassan Jokhio has said that there is a need to take strong measures for the development and promotion of such sports which have been neglected in the past

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Municipal Commissioner of Saddar Town, Noor Hassan Jokhio has said that there is a need to take strong measures for the development and promotion of such sports which have been neglected in the past.

By participating in international competitions, the players can get a place on the victory podiums, he said.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inspection of the basketball courts at Wajid Shamsul Hasan Family Park in Clifton and the Abdul Nasir Basketball Court at Aram Bagh Park.

Municipal Commissioner Noor Hassan Jokhio further said that the importance of youth in a healthy society cannot be denied. "Our effort is not only to increase the playing fields but also to provide more facilities in the existing grounds so that more and more players can have opportunities to unearth their talent and enhance their skills", he added.

The administration of Saddar Town has started several projects for the construction and development of parks and sports grounds by using the available resources, the completion of which will increase the facilities available to the people for sightseeing and entertainment, and also eliminate the problem of encroachment, he maintained.

Noor Hassan Jokhio emphasised that after the 100 per cent completion of the renovation, the youth of the area will have the best facilities for playing basketball near their homes and they can learn the basic and modern techniques of this game under the supervision of their senior coaches.

S.E Rafeeq Sheikh, Director Parks Asim Ali Khan and Director Sports, Asif Azeem were also present on the occasion.