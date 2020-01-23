UrduPoint.com
Munir Takes Lead On Opening Day Of 39th Chief Of Air Staff Open Golf Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:47 PM

Munir takes lead on opening day of 39th Chief of Air Staff open Golf Championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Featuring around 400 leading golfers from all over the country, Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship tees off at Airmen Golf Course and Recreational Park, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Korangi Creek from Thursday.

Muhammad Munir has clear lead as he scored 69 (3 under par), on the first day. Trailing him is Ahmed Baig who finished the round at 70 ( 2 under par). Muhammad Nazir played par and is at the 3rd place on the card board, said a statement.

The defending champion Muhammad Shabbir is on 4th position with the score 73 (1 over par) along with Muhammad Ashfaq, Talat Ejaz and Muhammad Alamgir.

The opening day had a wonderful turn when Shahbaz Masih scored hole in one to claim a brand new Toyota Avanza.

The 39th edition of the biggest golf tournament of the country would witness over 100 professionals golfers in action in the pleasant weather and ever flowing breeze across the lush green fairways of the course. Rupees 8.2 Million prize money championship will be played over 18 holes for four days at one of the most difficult golf courses of the country.

Matches in the category of Professionals, Senior/ Junior Professionals, Amateurs, Airmen Golf Club Members, Ladies, Veterans and Invitees will also be played during the championship.

Although the playing conditions for the game are ideal due to thepleasant weather and cool breeze, yet they are facing difficulties in dealing with the tricky greens of this course.

