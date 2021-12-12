Munir wins J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Muhammed Munir of Rawalpindi defied a tough challenge from fellow golfers to win J.A.Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship title here on Sunday at the 18 holes Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

The final round transmuted to a rather appalling and frightful confrontation of golfing skills between golf playing maestros like the highly experienced Muhammed Munir ,the sprightly Ahmed Baig ,the mature Matloob Ahmed ,the sharp Muhammed Naeem and the admiringly competent Hamza Amin who has regular access the Austrian Golf Circuit.

Munir prevailed over these creative ones was due to his combative prowess and remarkable neurotic control .His shot making was on target and in particular absolutely distinctive was his control over the concluding nine holes .

His menacing and unnerving adversary lost the race on the par -4,14th hole which he double bogeyed and to his good fortune Matloob Ahmed,Naeem and Hamza committed the most minor of oversights in putting which turned out to be facilitators for the victorious one .

Once again Ahmed Baig has missed out the title by the barest of margins .His mastery and control still stands out and he has age on his side .In due course he is bound to take control of golf championships as are youngsters like M.Naeem and Hamza Amin .

The top ten professionals in this championship are ;Mohammad Munir (Rawalpindi) 280;Ahmed Baig (PAF Skyview)282;Mohammad Shabbir (Islamabad) 282;Matloob Ahmed (Lahore Garrison)283;Mohammad Naeem(Peshawar)283;Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 283;Moazzam Sadique(DHA)284;Mohammad Zubair (Karachi Golf Club)284;Shahid Javed Khan(Gymkhana)284;Mohammad Nazir (Rawalpindi)285; In the race for honors in Amateur Category Ahmed Zafar Hayat(Gymkhana) won the first gross with a score of 148,Second gross went to Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm ) .

His score was 154;Third gross winner was Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana ) and his score was 155.Net section winner was Ahmed Jibran followed by Ali Nadeem and Muhammed Omer Farooq.All three are from Gymkhana and had similar scores of net 143 and the positions were decided based on better scores over the last 18 holes.

Other results ;Caddies ;Asghar Ali 3rd;Sikander 2nd and Zahoor Khan ,1st;Junior Girls;Yasmin Zaman Khan ,1st and Aeesa Almas Rashid,2nd;Ladies Parkha Ijaz ,1st gross ;Suneyah Osama ,2nd gross;Ghazala Yasmin ,3rd gross;Minaa Zainab ,1st net;Dr Rubab Haider ,2nd net ;Bushara Fatima ,3rd net.

At the conclusion of the competition the prizes were distributed to the performers by Zaman Family comprising Hamid Zaman ,Tariq Zaman ,Omer Zaman and Seema alongwith Mian Misbah ,Chairman Lahore Gymkhana and Sarmad Nadeem ,Convenor Golf in the presence of participating golfers and families.