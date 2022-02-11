Munisa Ashurekova of Uzbekistan paring with Melisa Ugur from Turkey clinched the Girls Doubles title of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Munisa Ashurekova of Uzbekistan paring with Melisa Ugur from Turkey clinched the Girls Doubles title of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

The Girls and Boys Doubles finals were decided on Friday. Earlier in the day, 2nd Seed Munisa Ashurekova of Uzbekistan paring with Melisa Ugur from Turkey annexed the Girls Doubles title by eliminating the top seeded duo of Andra Izabella from Romania and Olga Sorochkina from Russia in a 3-sets thriller 6-1 2-6 10-7 which lasted 1 hour 6 minutes. In the opening set, Munisa and Melisa displayed excellent tennis with a combination of cross court and down the line shots and did not allow their opponent to settle down with breaks of serve in the 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Andra and Olga. In the second set Andra and Olga fought back aggressively and took revenge in the same fashion by breaking the 4th, 6th and 8th game of Munisa and Melisa. The deciding super tie break saw some exhilarating tennis as both the teams played incredible shots. Munisa and Melisa managed to take an early lead 6-3 and continued the winning spree till they took the set and match at 10-7.

In the second session, 3rd Seed Dev Kanbargimath of Romania and Aril Kayra Tuna of Turkey clinched the Boys Doubles title by beating 4th seed Nikita Bortnichek & Ruslan Serazhetdinov of Russia in a well contested three sets match 6-3 4-6 11-9.

In the opening set Dav and Aril took an early lead by 4-1 breaking the 4th game of Ruslan and continued the same pressure to take a lead of 1-0 set. In the second set both teams exhibited excellent tennis by holding their serve 4-4 games all. Nikita & Ruslan managed to break the 10th game of Dev and Aril and leveled the match 1-1 set all. In the deciding super tie break, Dev and Aril took a flying start to take the lead 6-1 but Nikita and Ruslan fought back aggressively and leveled the score 9-9 all but unable to manage the streak and lost next two points. The match lasted for 1 hr 20 minutes.

Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority and President Islamabad Tennis Association would grace the occasion on Boys Singles on Saturday and will distribute prizes amongst the winners and runner-up. The Girls Singles final would take place at 10am.

Boys Doubles Final: Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) 6-3 4-6 11-9.

Girls Doubles Final: Munisa Ashurekova (UZB) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) beat Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 6-1 2-6 10-6.