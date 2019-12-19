Muniza of Jinnah College declared best athlete of U0P Inter-College Girls Games

Muniza Jabeen of Jinnah College for Women (JCW) declared best athlete of the Year-2019-20 and Jinnah College for Women claimed overall trophy of the University of Peshawar (UoP) Inter-College Girls Games, which concluded here at JCW premises on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Muniza Jabeen of Jinnah College for Women (JCW) declared best athlete of the Year-2019-20 and Jinnah College for Women claimed overall trophy of the University of Peshawar (UoP) Inter-College Girls Games, which concluded here at JCW premises on Thursday.

Muniza JCW claimed gold medals in 100m and also become the fastest athlete of the Athletic Meet. She also won gold medal in Javelin throw, and long jump and grabbed bronze medals in in shot put and 400m race by securing 34 points.

DG Provincial Ombudsman Manzoor Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice Chancellor UoP Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, Principal JCW Prof, Dr Tazeem Gul, AD Sports Miss Chaman Gul, DG Sports UoP Bahre Karam, Directors Games Saleem Khan and Sajjad Khan, players, officials and large number of spectators were also present from all the participating girls colleges with their cheering support.

In the 100m sprint race Muniza Jabeen claimed gold medal, followed by Eman Zahoor of JCW and Kainat Yaqoob of PG Departments UoP. In the 200m Sara Ajmeen of JCW won gold medal, followed by Eman Zahid of JCW, Aneesa of the College of Home Economic, UoP. In the long jump Ajmeen Khan of JCW won gold medal, followed by Muniza Jabeen and Zumar Zubair of PG. In the 400m race Sara Ajmeen won gold medal, followed by Aneesa Wajid of HEC Peshawar and Muniza Jabeen of JCW.

In the javelin throw Muniza won gold medal, followed by Amina Haider and Gul Saba Home Economic College for Girls Peshawar. In the discus throw Gul Saba of HECP won gold medal, followed by Malika of HEC Nowshera and Sara Ajmeen of JCW.

In the shot put throw Saira Noor of HEC Nowsehra won gold medal, followed by Noor Ul Ain of JCW and Muniza of JCW.

In the long jump Sara Ajmeen of JCW won gold medal, followed by Muniza Jabeen of JCW and Kainat Jabeen of PG. In the 4X100 meter relay JCW won gold medal, followed by HECP team and HEC Pabbi, District Nowshera.

Jinnah College claimed the overall athletic trophy with 70 points, followed HECP and HEC Pabbi, District Nowshera took third position.

In the overall Games trophy JCW recorded 48 points and won the overall trophy, followed by HECP and HEC Pabbi Nowshera with 37 and 19 points respectively.

JCW won the trophies of the Basketball, Cricket, Handball, Table Tennis, Volleyball and athletics and took runners-up position in Badminton. PG won the trophy of badminton while HECP got third position. PG also got runners-up position in table tennis and third position in basketball, cricket and volleyball.

HECP got runners-up trophies of Basketball, Handball, volleyball and third position in badminton while HEC Pabbi, District Nowshera got third position in handball, table tennis and Athletic.

At the end, the chief guest gave away Rs. 5000 as cash prize to Muniza Jabeen of JCW and trophies to the position holders teams of the University of Peshawar Inter-College Games. He also appreciated the University for providing equal opportunities to the female students and that is why a good number of students of various affiliated colleges and departments of the UoP were part of the Games.

He termed sports activities as very vital for shaping up an individual character besides injecting good things like sportsmanship, tolerance and brotherhood. At the end, Principal of JCW thanked all the guests, players, teaching staff and principal of various participating colleges.