Munster fly-half Hanrahan to join Clermont

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan will join Clermont at the end of the season, the French Top 14 club announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who has played over 150 matches across two spells with the Irish province since 2012, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second.

The club said Hanrahan, who can also play centre, would work alongside regular fly-half Camile Lopez while "helping with the development of the young players Theo Giral, 18, and Gabin Michet, 20".

"I'mvery happy and looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as ASM Clermont Auvergne," said Hanrahan, who also spent two years with English club Northampton.

"I will be proud to wear the Clermont jersey and to have the opportunity to have a new experience living in France with the ambition of contributing everything I can to help the club and the team to win new titles.

"I can't wait to play at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in front of incredible fans who are famous far beyond the borders of Auvergne." The locals already know plenty about their new fly-half.

In December, Hanrahan kicked six penalties and three conversions, a total of 24 points, in Munster's 39-31 win over Clermont in the European Champions Cup.

Clermont have yet to find a successor to coach Franck Azema who has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.