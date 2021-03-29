UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Munster Fly-half Hanrahan To Join Clermont

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Munster fly-half Hanrahan to join Clermont

Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan will join Clermont at the end of the season, the French Top 14 club announced on Monday

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan will join Clermont at the end of the season, the French Top 14 club announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old, who has played over 150 matches across two spells with the Irish province since 2012, has signed a one-year deal with the option of a second.

The club said Hanrahan, who can also play centre, would work alongside regular fly-half Camile Lopez while "helping with the development of the young players Theo Giral, 18, and Gabin Michet, 20".

"I'mvery happy and looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as ASM Clermont Auvergne," said Hanrahan, who also spent two years with English club Northampton.

"I will be proud to wear the Clermont jersey and to have the opportunity to have a new experience living in France with the ambition of contributing everything I can to help the club and the team to win new titles.

"I can't wait to play at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in front of incredible fans who are famous far beyond the borders of Auvergne." The locals already know plenty about their new fly-half.

In December, Hanrahan kicked six penalties and three conversions, a total of 24 points, in Munster's 39-31 win over Clermont in the European Champions Cup.

Clermont have yet to find a successor to coach Franck Azema who has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Related Topics

France Young Ireland December Top Coach

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, 2,025 r ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

26 minutes ago

Organisers announce AED 360,000 prize purse for 20 ..

27 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Currently No Plans For Conversation B ..

1 minute ago

17 cops contract COVID-19 in five days

1 minute ago

French pharma firm convicted of manslaughter over ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.