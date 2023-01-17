Uncapped Munster fly-half Ben Healy, who has represented Ireland at under-20 level, was included in Scotland's squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Uncapped Munster fly-half Ben Healy, who has represented Ireland at under-20 level, was included in Scotland's squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday.

Healy, qualified to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents, has been called up by head coach Gregor Townsend following an injury to Adam Hastings.

The 23-year-old Healy will now look to force his way into Scotland's matchday squad for their Six Nations opener away to England at Twickenham on February 4, but faces competition for the No 10 shirt from Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn.

Healy, born and raised in Tipperary, is a former Ireland under-20 international but with Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley blocking his path at provincial level, he has decided to pursue a career in Scotland and is joining Edinburgh next season.

He could face Ireland in the fourth round of this season's Six Nations and at the World Cup in France, with the two Celtic nations in the same pool.

Bath wing Ruaridh McConnochie has also been included in the Scotland squad, despite winning two caps for England in 2019.

World Rugby's eligibility rules allow a capped player to switch allegiance to another country they are eligible to play for following a three-year cooling-off period.