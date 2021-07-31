UrduPoint.com

Murad Declares KPL As Positive Sign

Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday said that it was good to see the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) taking place at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has had brought the world and sports to a standstill.

"Cricket unites the whole country.

When the Pakistan team is in the field playing the whole nation is united watching and praying for them," he said at the trophy unveiling ceremony of First RISJA Independence Cup 2021 here at the National Cricket Ground.

He said India was pressurizing the foreign players for not participating in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). "We have to keep sports away from politics and KPL will be very successful and great cricket will be seen in the league."The minister also thanked the organizers for holding such type of healthy activities as it was good for the journalists and parliamentarians.

