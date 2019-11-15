Murad Khan claims first gold medal for KP in 33rd National Games

Murad Khan, a karate player of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continued his journey to victory in the 55kg weight category in Karate, winning the first gold medal for his province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Murad Khan, a karate player of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , continued his journey to victory in the 55kg weight category in Karate, winning the first gold medal for his province.

There were thundering applauses when Murad Khan grabbed the gold medal. DG sports Asfandyar Khattak was also present, later on when Murad Khan claimed the gold medal when he defeated Pakistan Army players on points.

Asfandyar Khan also announced Rs 0.2 million cash incentive for Murad Khan besides Rs 30,000 per month scholarship for one year. On the success of Murad, every one expressed happiness across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP Murad Khan, in the 55kg weight category, defeated Pakistan Army's Dawood Khan by 8-0 and won the first gold medal for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gilgit's Hashim Rizvi and Railways Haroon got bronze medal.

KP team's Saifullah won individual and Mohammad Harris bronze medals for his team in the 50kg category, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, who was the guest of honor gave away. Talking to media men Asfandyar Khan Khattak lauded Murad Khan and his coach for excellent performance. He said we have already announced Rs. 0.2 million for gold medalists. He said the govt has announced year long scholarship for the players who win medals in the 33rd National Games. He also appreciated his coach Khalid Noor for his efforts in training and coaching the players including Murad Khan. Murad Khan coach's Ghulam Muhammad team manager Shahid Ashraf and his other colleagues and parents said that he would continue this journey of hard work at all times.