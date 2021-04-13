Murad Saeed inaugurates volleyball, basketball courts at Kabul ground Swat

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Tuesday formally inaugurated the basketball and volleyball courts at Kabul Ground Swat completed at a cost of Rs3.6 million under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Engineer Ahmad Ali, Engr Paras Ahmad, Engr Umer Shehzad of the Engineering Wing, PUM team and representatives of the C&W department KP were also present.

The Federal Minister Murad Saeed while addressing soon after the inauguration of the volleyball and basketball courts said that completion of development projects would help the upcoming youngsters to come and utilize their skills and achieve name and fame for the country.

He said the PTI government is giving people their due right, playgrounds can play a pivotal role in a healthy society, lack of playgrounds and opportunities for youth but with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is developing sports infrastructure from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan and South and North Waziristan Districts.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattaki, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand and his team are overseeing a Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project in different districts of the province.

Under the PM 1000 Playground facilities, projects of worth Rs90.88 million are underway in Swat, including Rs 2.50 million for a badminton hall and volleyball court at Government High school Sher Plum Matta, Rs9.34 million for construction of Hall, Rs9.34 million for construction of Badminton Hall in Kabal Tehsil, 10.72 million for construction of Climbing Wall, Rs21.65 million for construction of Gymnasium Hall in Post Graduate College Afzal Khan Lala, Construction of Volleyball Court in Arkot Matta Rs2.67 million, volleyball in Sukhra Matta, basketball court Rs4.59 million on cricket patch, leveling and dressing, Rs6.38 million on volleyball, basketball court, cricket patch, leveling and dressing at Government Higher Secondary School Darosh Khel Matta and Rs10.50 million on Open Air Gym.

Murad Saeed also appreciated the PM 1000 Playground Project for constantly visiting across the province and monitoring the pace of work and ensuring quality through the Engineering Wing team. He said Pakistan is full of talented youth that is why the Prime Minister announced the vital project of the PM 1000 Playground so that due facilities should be provided to the youth.

Murad Saeed said equal opportunities are being ensured that is why separate state-of-the-art 07 separate gymnasiums with all indoor games facilities would be provided to the female in all seven divisional headquarters including merged tribal areas.