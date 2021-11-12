Murad visits Charsadda Sports Complex, meets hockey players

Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand Friday visited Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and met the U16 hockey players hailing from various schools

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Murad Ali Mohmand Friday visited Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda and met the U16 hockey players hailing from various schools.

He was accompanied by District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah. He encouraged the athletes and wished them all the best in their endeavors and hardwork. The government is providing scholarships to the medal winning athletes.

Murad Ali Mohmand said that under the leadership of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, the government was developing international standard sports facilities under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities.

So far 116 out of 127 approved schemes have been completed, Murad Ali Mohmand said.

The developmental projects include Open Air Gym including badminton halls, squash and tennis courts, cricket ground, multi-purpose ground, volleyball and basketball courts.

He said that the provision of sports facilities at the grass root level was aimed at promoting sports which was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that all Union Councils and Village Councils in the country should have playing fields for the youth.

Murad Ali Mohmand remained there for some time and inspected the ongoing work besides directing the contractors to complete these projects in time so that much updated sports facilities would be ensured to the players in the district.