UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray And Williams Learn First Round Wimbledon Opponents

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:27 PM

Murray and Williams learn first round Wimbledon opponents

The all-star duo of former world number ones Andy Murray and Serena Williams will play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The all-star duo of former world number ones Andy Murray and Serena Williams will play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Mies, 28, comes fresh from creating a major surprise partnering Kevin Krawietz to win the French Open title beating home hopes Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in straight sets.

American-born Guarachi, who is also 28, has a more modest record though she won the Swiss Open doubles final last year and reached the Istanbul Cup final this season.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, announced he was joining forces with Williams in an all-star partnership on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who won two of his three Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon, is already entered into the men's doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Related Topics

World France German Istanbul Chile From Wimbledon Andy Murray Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stockpiles fall to 2019 low

12 minutes ago

China rolls out measures to facilitate customs cle ..

5 seconds ago

Putin formally suspends INF treaty

6 seconds ago

Tunisia says suspected mastermind of June 27 bombi ..

9 seconds ago

Rahul, the Gandhi dynasty's first failure

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.