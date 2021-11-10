UrduPoint.com

Murray Battles To Opening Victory In Stockholm

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Murray battles to opening victory in Stockholm

Stockholm, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Andy Murray came through a tense second-set tie-break to edge out Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic in the Stockholm Open first round on Tuesday.

The former world number one needed three match points and saved a set point in the breaker to win 6-1, 7-6 (9/7).

"At the end it was just a big fight, and I managed to get the tie-break," said Murray. "It feels like he is playing better than 300 or so in the world." The injury-hit 34-year-old, still bidding to climb from his current lowly ranking of 143, will face Italian top seed Jannik Sinner in the last 16.

"Sinner has had a fantastic season," Murray said. "He was very unlucky to not make the final eight (ATP Finals) in Turin.

"He loves playing indoors on hard courts, so it will be a big test for me." Murray, playing on a wildcard, is hoping to bounce back this week from the disappointment of his tight opening loss to German Dominik Koepfer in last week's Paris Masters.

He was still a hot favourite against world number 354 Durasovic and raced through the first set.

The three-time Grand Slam champion broke in the opening game of the second, but Durasovic battled back.

He managed to stave off two match points in the tie-break but could not take a set point when leading 7-6 and Murray did enough to seal an enticing encounter with rising star Sinner.

Related Topics

World German Paris Turin Stockholm From Top Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

Uptown Tower proceeding at pace: DMCC

22 minutes ago
 EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

1 hour ago
 US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vac ..

US Wants to See More Countries Donate COVID-19 Vaccines 'On Faster Basis' - Stat ..

46 minutes ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.