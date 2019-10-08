UrduPoint.com
Murray Beaten By Fognini In Three Bruising Sets In Shanghai

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:44 PM

Murray beaten by Fognini in three bruising sets in Shanghai

Andy Murray went down scrapping in a bruising three-set defeat to 12th-ranked Italian Fabio Fognini on Tuesday at the Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Andy Murray went down scrapping in a bruising three-set defeat to 12th-ranked Italian Fabio Fognini on Tuesday at the Shanghai Masters.

Fognini plays the unseeded American Taylor Fritz or Russian seventh seed Karen Khachanov in the last 16 after a bad-tempered 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) victory.

It came hours after the Australian Open said that the former number one Murray will make his return to Grand Slam tennis there in January, a year after a career-saving hip operation.

