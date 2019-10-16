Murray beats Coppejans to reach Antwerp second round

Antwerp, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Former world No. 1 Andy Murray won his first ATP Tour match in Europe for 16 months when he beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in Antwerp on Tuesday.

The Scot, who reached the quarter-finals in Beijing in September, is attempting to work his way back to form almost 10 months after a hip replacement.

Murray jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Coppejans fought back, but at 5-4 Murray broke to 15 to take the set.

When the second set went to a tie break, the 25-year-old Belgian grabbed a 3-1 lead but Murray won six of the next seven points to win the match.

Murray, now ranked 243rd in the world, plans to make his Grand Slam comeback at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.