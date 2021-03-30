UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray Eyes Greener Pastures After Tennis Career

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:25 PM

Murray eyes greener pastures after tennis career

Andy Murray has revealed he would like to swap the tennis court for the golf course when he hangs up his racket -- eyeing a life as a caddie to a professional golfer

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Andy Murray has revealed he would like to swap the tennis court for the golf course when he hangs up his racket -- eyeing a life as a caddie to a professional golfer.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, 33, told the Gentleman's Journal there was "crossover" between the two sports and he could make a difference.

Murray is battling back after hip surgery although his latest comeback was halted when he withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open due to a groin injury.

The Scottish former world number one, who also has two Olympic titles, is not ready to retire yet but has been thinking about his future.

"I love sport, so something else that would interest me post-playing would be working in another sport," said Murray.

"I got asked about this a little while ago and, because I really like golf, being a caddie on a golf tour would be exciting -- to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that.

"There's probably also some crossover between tennis and golf on the mental side and things, and helping a golfer with that might be interesting."Murray's sporting ambitions do not stop there, though.

"Getting my coaching badges in football -- that would be fun," he said.

Related Topics

Football Tennis World Sports Miami Olympics From Top Court Andy Murray Love

Recent Stories

23 head constables promoted in Sargodha division

2 minutes ago

Blaze in Liaquatabad furniture market brought unde ..

2 minutes ago

Blinken Says US Aims to Preserve Rules-Based Order ..

2 minutes ago

Three People Killed in Attack on Police Headquarte ..

2 minutes ago

Mali Becomes 58th Country to Register Russia's Spu ..

2 minutes ago

Food Inflation in Lebanon Surpasses 'Appalling' 40 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.