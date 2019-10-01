Murray going 'in right direction' after biggest win since return

Andy Murray said his return to tennis is going "in the right direction" after the former number one claimed his biggest scalp Tuesday since career-saving hip surgery

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Andy Murray said his return to tennis is going "in the right direction" after the former number one claimed his biggest scalp Tuesday since career-saving hip surgery.

The Briton defeated US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two hours at the China Open in smoggy Beijing.

Murray meets compatriot Cameron Norrie in the last 16 after a gutsy victory over the 13th-ranked Italian.

Murray, 32, a three-time Grand Slam winner, said he had made big strides since the first singles match of his return, a defeat at the Cincinnati Masters in mid-August.

Last week in Zhuhai he won his first ATP singles match since January's major operation.