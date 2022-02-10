UrduPoint.com

Murray Marks Return To Top 100 With Bublik Win

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Murray marks return to top 100 with Bublik win

Rotterdam, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Andy Murray marked his return to the top 100 for the first time since 2018 with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 win over Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at the Rotterdam tournament on Wednesday.

Former world number one, and three-time major winner, Murray had too much court guile for world number 31 Bublik who won his maiden ATP title in Montpellier at the weekend.

"There were some tough moments in the first set for both of us," said wildcard Murray, now at 95 in the world.

"I just managed to come through at the end of it. Some great returns off some big second serves from him at the end and I did a good job.

"It's not easy playing against someone like that, huge serves, a lot of drop shots and you've got to keep your focus and I did that well tonight."Murray next faces third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime after the Canadian overcame a slow start to beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

