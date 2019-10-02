UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray Reaches Beijing Quarters And Celebrates With A Snooze

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:34 PM

Murray reaches Beijing quarters and celebrates with a snooze

Exhausted Andy Murray battled into a singles quarter-final for the first time in a year on Wednesday -- and then immediately grabbed a snooze

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Exhausted Andy Murray battled into a singles quarter-final for the first time in a year on Wednesday -- and then immediately grabbed a snooze.

The former world number one outlasted fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 over nearly three gruelling hours in hot and hazy Beijing.

The 32-year-old, now ranked a lowly 503, will play top seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight of the China Open on Friday.

On the mend after a career-saving hip operation in January, Murray looked all in afterwards, and walked gingerly in and out of the post-match press conference.

Blowing out his cheeks several times, the three-time Grand Slam champion said he had slept in the 90 minutes between his victory and talking to reporters.

"I'm tired, I just had a sleep before coming. I mean, I'm really tired," he said.

To save his creaking body from more punishment, Murray said that he switched tactics in the deciding third set.

"I decided if I want to win I have to go and take risks and come to the net, try and finish the points quicker, which I did," he said.

Murray defeated US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday for his biggest scalp since his return to singles tennis in mid-August.

The hard-fought triumph over 69th-ranked Norrie means he reaches the last eight in singles on the ATP Tour for the first time since Shenzhen in September last year.

Murray showed several flashes of irritation as the first set went to the tie break, chuntering away in the direction of his coaching team courtside.

But he regained his composure and captured the set thanks to an untimely double fault by his compatriot.

The 24-year-old Norrie broke Murray's serve in the sixth game of the second set and Murray was struggling, bending over between points with his hands on his knees to catch his breath.

He shook his head as he slumped red-faced in his seat at 5-2 down.

He displayed the battling qualities which took him to number one in 2016 to somehow surge back, only to lose the second set on the tie break.

But he wrestled back the initiative in the decider, breaking Norrie's first service game on the way to a trademark gritty victory.

Also into the quarter-finals was Russian fourth seed Karen Khachanov, a 7-6 (7/0), 7-6 (7/5) winner over France's Jeremy Chardy. He faces the Italian Fabio Fognini.

- 'Frustrated' Barty advances - In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty will face Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals.

The top-ranked Australian, 23, beat home hope Zheng Saisai 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, but was unhappy to have been forced to three sets.

"I think I was pretty loose, I played a pretty stupid (second) set," said Barty.

"I made far too many errors, let her back in the match well and truly.

"I think too many times I gave away cheap service games... when I did have my opportunity, I didn't take it.

"A bit of a frustrating one."Teenage US Open champion Bianca Andreescu reached the last 16 with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) victory over Belgium's unseeded Elise Mertens.

Andreescu meets Jennifer Brady of the United States.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia China France Shenzhen Beijing Belgium United States Turkish Lira January September Women 2016 All From Top Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

Bowlers dominate on the second day of National U19 ..

7 minutes ago

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

51 minutes ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

51 minutes ago

Leakage of letter written by UN to Pakistan about ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner visits THQ hospital Jhang

1 minute ago

Police issue 4553 certificates in Lahore

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.