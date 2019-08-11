UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray Set For Zhuhai, China Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Murray set for Zhuhai, China Open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Andy Murray has entered next month's Zhuhai Championships and China Open as the former world number one steps up his singles return.

Murray will compete in his first singles event at next week's Cincinnati Masters, seven months after his tearful revelation in Australia that his career could be over due to injury.

The two-time Wimbledon winner, back from hip surgery, is already planning further events on the Asian swing of the ATP Tour.

"As I look to play more singles events later in the year, I'm happy to announce I'll be playing at the inaugural Zhuhai Championships in the week of Sept 23," Murray wrote on Facebook.

"I have always enjoyed playing in China and Zhuhai is meant to be a great city. It's close to Macau and Hong Kong, with an impressive stadium and I can't wait to experience it.

" Murray, 32, followed up his first Facebook post with another announcing his intention to take part in the China Open.

"Some more good news for my Chinese fans... I'm also going to play Beijing the week after Zhuhai," he said.

"I've got some great memories from playing in Beijing, it's a really interesting city, and I'm looking forward to heading back there again!"Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January and began his comeback in June by playing doubles at Queen's Club before playing men's and mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Playing in Cincinnati could well be a precursor to Murray making his grand slam singles return at the US Open starting on August 26, although he may be wary of competing over best-of-five sets.

Related Topics

World Australia China Facebook Zhuhai Beijing Hong Kong Macau Cincinnati January May June August Post Event From Asia Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

6 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

6 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

7 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.