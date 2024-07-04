Murray Teams Up With Raducanu In Wimbledon British Dream Team
Muhammad Rameez Published July 04, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu at Wimbledon in an eye-catching all-British mixed doubles pairing as part of his emotional farewell to the tournament.
The pair were Wednesday granted a wild card just a day after Murray, 37, pulled out of the singles due to his failure to regain full fitness following a back operation.
The two-time Wimbledon singles champion will also play men's doubles with his brother Jamie at the All England Club, launching their campaign on Centre Court on Thursday.
The mixed doubles event starts the following day.
Murray played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, making it to the third round, but it will be a Grand Slam debut in doubles for Raducanu.
The Scot, who has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, was asked after practice on Wednesday how the new doubles pairing had come about.
"Yesterday I was chatting to my team, they were discussing mixed and then last night I messaged her coach and just said, 'Look, do you think this is something that maybe she'd be up for doing?'" he said.
Raducanu was quick to accept the proposal from the former world number one.
"Thankfully I got quite a quick reply," said Murray.
"It was quite late yesterday evening when I sent the message, it would have been after nine, so I was a bit worried she might be in bed, but I got a quick reply. She said, 'Yeah, let's do it'."
Speaking earlier this week, Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, said teaming up with Murray at Wimbledon was "a childhood dream".
Murray, now ranked 113th in the world, said despite his new partner's inexperience, she would be well-suited to the format.
"She's obviously unbelievably competitive and likes playing in the big stadiums and stuff with crowds so I expect she'll deal with that really well," he said.
He added: "She's a brilliant returner and great ball striker so I'd imagine she'll deal with returning guys' serves well. And, when she's getting into exchanges at the back of the court, she'll be really good."
The British pair face a tough opening contest against Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai.
El Salvador's Arevalo last month won the men's doubles title for the second time at the French Open while China's Zhang is also a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
Raducanu eased into the third round of the Wimbledon singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
More Stories From Sports
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 3rd update11 minutes ago
-
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon as Osaka returns to Centre Court2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz coasts into Wimbledon third round2 hours ago
-
Cavendish makes Tour de France history with 35th stage win2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results6 hours ago
-
Sinner, Alcaraz eye third round of rain-hit Wimbledon7 hours ago
-
Girmay gives hope of worldwide expansion for road cycling10 hours ago
-
Hardik Pandya crowned top T20I all-rounder11 hours ago
-
Maham, Anisa to feature in WCC11 hours ago
-
Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan11 hours ago