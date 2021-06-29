Murray wins first Wimbledon singles match since 2017

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Two-time champion Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Monday with a four-set triumph over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Murray, the champion in 2013 and 2016 but who has fought a long battle with hip and groin injuries in recent years, triumphed 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 over the 26th seeded Basilashvili.

Now ranked a lowly 118 in the world, former number one Murray will face either Oscar Otte of Germany or France's Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the last 32.