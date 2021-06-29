UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray Wins First Wimbledon Singles Match Since 2017

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Murray wins first Wimbledon singles match since 2017

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Two-time champion Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Monday with a four-set triumph over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Murray, the champion in 2013 and 2016 but who has fought a long battle with hip and groin injuries in recent years, triumphed 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 over the 26th seeded Basilashvili.

Now ranked a lowly 118 in the world, former number one Murray will face either Oscar Otte of Germany or France's Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the last 32.

Related Topics

World France Germany Georgia 2017 2016 Oscar Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

7 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

8 hours ago

PTI become most popular political force in AJK: Sa ..

8 hours ago

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

9 hours ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

9 hours ago

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdoga ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.