Murray Withdraws From Battle Of Brits Third Place Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

Murray withdraws from Battle of Brits third place clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray pulled out of his last match at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event on Sunday.

Murray was due to face Cam Norrie in a third place play-off in Roehampton after losing in the semi-finals to Dan Evans on Saturday.

But after playing four matches in the previous five days in his first tournament since November, the 33-year-old decided not to push his body any further.

The match will still go ahead with James Ward taking Murray's place, before Evans takes on Kyle Edmund in the final.

A tweet from the Lawn Tennis Association read: "@andy_murray has withdrawn from the #BattleOfTheBrits 3rd Play-Off. Andy has been replaced by @JamesWardtennis."Murray's next event is likely to be the Citi Open in Washington, scheduled to start on August 14, as the three-time Grand Slam champion builds up to the US Open.

