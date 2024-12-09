Open Menu

Murree Snowfall, Rescue-1122 Put On High Alert

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Murree snowfall, Rescue-1122 put on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District Emergency Service Rescue -1122 remained alert is actively working in the Murree areas during the snowfall.

According to the details, Rescue-1122 Murree is continuing to provide timely response to road traffic accidents, medical emergencies and other emergencies in the district as per the 'season snowfall emergency cover plan' of the district administration.

The rescue service has been deployed during the snowfall with its utmost priority of medical first aid road accidents.

Media coordinator, Muhammad Usman informed APP that emergency transfer of critically ill patients from Civil Hospital Murree to various hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is also among the swift emergency operations as and when required.

He said that the Rescue 1122 control room remained operational 24/7, timely relief operations were underway on every call received on the helpline 1122.

orders have also been issued to the rescue personnel to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Murree, Rescue 1122 Murree is actively working for the safety of the citizens.

"Rescue-1122 is ensuring round-the-clock measures in case of any emergency", he said.

The administration also completed the snow clearance process from the roads to the first snowfall of the winter season. Moreover, the administration has set up Facilitation Centers at 13 different locations to provide necessary information and guide the tourists.

It is worth mentioning that PDM had already forecasted the snowfall in Murree for Sunday and Monday.

More Stories From Sports