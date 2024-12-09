Murree Snowfall, Rescue-1122 Put On High Alert
Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District Emergency Service Rescue -1122 remained alert is actively working in the Murree areas during the snowfall.
According to the details, Rescue-1122 Murree is continuing to provide timely response to road traffic accidents, medical emergencies and other emergencies in the district as per the 'season snowfall emergency cover plan' of the district administration.
The rescue service has been deployed during the snowfall with its utmost priority of medical first aid road accidents.
Media coordinator, Muhammad Usman informed APP that emergency transfer of critically ill patients from Civil Hospital Murree to various hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is also among the swift emergency operations as and when required.
He said that the Rescue 1122 control room remained operational 24/7, timely relief operations were underway on every call received on the helpline 1122.
orders have also been issued to the rescue personnel to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.
According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Murree, Rescue 1122 Murree is actively working for the safety of the citizens.
"Rescue-1122 is ensuring round-the-clock measures in case of any emergency", he said.
The administration also completed the snow clearance process from the roads to the first snowfall of the winter season. Moreover, the administration has set up Facilitation Centers at 13 different locations to provide necessary information and guide the tourists.
It is worth mentioning that PDM had already forecasted the snowfall in Murree for Sunday and Monday.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From Sports
-
M Ali Larosh bags National Badminton Championship title4 hours ago
-
Dijkot Sports Complex renovated, activities to resume soon20 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Rayyan wins 16th Redtone Int'l Junior Squash C'ship20 hours ago
-
2nd Commissioner Karachi sports festival to commence from Dec 1022 hours ago
-
Second Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will start from Dec 101 day ago
-
National 'Main Road Cycling Championship' held2 days ago
-
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 142 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed2 days ago
-
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply3 days ago
-
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship3 days ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores3 days ago
-
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports3 days ago