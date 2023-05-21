Murtaza Noor nominated as Goodwill Ambassador to promote sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Executive Director Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, a largest network of Pakistani universities, Muhamamd Murtaza Noor has been nominated as Goodwill Ambassador by Elite sports Pakistan to further promote e-sports and healthy activities at the university campuses across Pakistan.

According to the nomination letter, he has been nominated as Goodwill Ambassador in recognition of more than two decades-long contribution in the higher education sector.

His nomination has been made especially ensuring effective and meaningful engagements of youth at university campuses through developing First ever Roadmaps on Promoting Social Sciences and Peaceful & Tolerant University Campuses, strengthening campus-based student societies and sport clubs through the provision of required equipment & sport items.

This way is establishing first ever Student Societies Centre at Shah Abdul Latif University & Benazir Bhutto University Layari & multiple sport facilities, organising three successful editions of International Student Conventions at Islamabad, Lahore & Karachi, forming National Student Societies Network and promoting co-curricular & healthy activities across Pakistan and globe as well.