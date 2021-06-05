UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musetti, 19, Makes French Open Last 16 On Grand Slam Debut

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

Musetti, 19, makes French Open last 16 on Grand Slam debut

Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets Saturday to reach the French Open last 16 on his Grand Slam debut, setting up a potential clash with Novak Djokovic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato in five sets Saturday to reach the French Open last 16 on his Grand Slam debut, setting up a potential clash with Novak Djokovic.

The 19-year-old Musetti overcame 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 after taking his fifth match point to become only the sixth man since 2000 to make the last 16 at his first major.

Related Topics

Man 2018

Recent Stories

Polish Defense Ministry Refutes Reports on Russian ..

3 minutes ago

Residents asked to adopt COVID-19 SOPs forever

3 minutes ago

Stakeholders demand increase in higher education b ..

3 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio continues to fall steadily: ..

3 minutes ago

Three drug-peddlers arrested

7 minutes ago

Canada Hockey Team Defeats US Opponents, Enters Fi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.